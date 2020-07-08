I got my drivers license in 1949 when I turned seventeen, the legal age for driving in New Jersey at that time.
I didn’t want to take my test in my family’s Buick Instamatic because that would only qualify me to drive an automatic shift. So I borrowed my grandmother’s little black Ford and came home proudly waving my license.
I didn’t have a car of my own for years.
I could get around my town walking or on a bicycle, and my family always seemed to have a car in the driveway when I needed one. Anyhow, I was soon leaving for a college that didn't allow students to bring cars to campus. My brother whined and complained until the parents finally coughed up a car for him, but I was reasonably content without one.
When I got married I shared a car with my new husband.
It was a black Ford convertible with chartreuse leather seats that we called Nathan Detroit because it looked like a gangster's car.
We lived in Connecticut, but I worked in Manhattan. So, every weekday Charlie drove me to the train and picked me up in the evening.
Then we had a baby and bought a black and red Ford station wagon we called Uncle Henry because it was a serious car for a couple with an infant. I got to drive it as my husband drove to work on his BSA motorcycle.
The only other car I remember from those days is a little red Heinkel we saw on the streets of Greenwich, the only Heinkel we’d ever seen in the U.S., though we’d driven one in Europe the first year we were married.
The Heinkel was adorable, just two seats and a door that opened in front, like a little red bug. We could fit two children on the shelf in back of the seats. We might still have it if we hadn’t had a third child.
I don’t remember all the cars we had, but know that once we came to California I fell in love with owning a convertible. I remember a bright yellow one and a black Oldsmobile that I drove until I had to buy a new top for it.
Charlie and I were a thrifty couple, at first out of necessity and later out of habit. We always bought second-hand cars with two amazing exceptions.
On my 45th birthday, my husband surprised me with a brand-new Fiat Spider, which of course I called Charlotte. It was green and adorable, and I was so protective of it that I always parked in the far corner of a lot to be sure nobody would hit it. I loved that car to death. Literally. I think my mechanic bought it for two hundred dollars and salvaged the tires.
Charlie’s big thrill was buying a brand new Jaguar, a beautiful thing that overheated at the drop of a hat, especially when we were lined up for hours trying to get out of Tijuana. My husband, who always fixed our Fords, himself didn’t dare touch the elaborate engine of that expensive car. His final car was a Subaru truck.
One day I noticed that, as a person with terminally dry skin, I never put the top down on my beloved convertibles. My latest vehicle is a silver Toyota Camry—classic car for a ”little old lady.”
I've had a lifetime of cars that I've loved or loathed, and like many people, I've probably taken the privilege of driving for granted. What prompted me to travel down memory lane? Find out by tuning in next week for part two of my ode to cars.
