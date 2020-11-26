The pandemic has truly brought out the very best in people. It’s also brought out the very worst.
The fact we are surrounded by family, friends and strangers who care deeply for each other tips the scale toward goodness to far outweigh many of the evil deeds and unscrupulous behaviors we have witnessed throughout 2020.
Still, stream of conscious daydreams led me to rein in on a few of my immediate blessings.
I’m thankful my special sister is alive and well cared for at Little Sisters of the Poor even though she hasn’t been able to leave the building in nine months except for medical appointments.
I’m thankful the only ones in my family who encountered the virus are healed, well and strong.
I’m thankful for a church with members and leaders who found the means to erect a huge tent to continue worshiping a power greater than any of us.
I’m thankful for pals who meet in safe places and follow safety precautions that allow us to maintain our friendships.
I’m thankful for a husband who gives me plenty of space and doesn’t complain if I watch five or six episodes in a row of Downton Abbey.
I’m thankful my new book “After the Ark” finally arrived after production dragged on for two years. I’m thankful book sales are popping in spite of the pandemic.
I’m thankful for my new painting hobby which has helped keep me sane for the last nine months. I’m thankful I can make the recipients of the painted cards and bird houses have a good laugh at my remedial creations.
I’m thankful for my new great-grandson, Jack, who was physically easier on my granddaughter than when our first precious Scarlett came into the world.
I’m thankful my husband and I tested negative for the virus after a few days of mild hacks and sniffles.
I’m thankful my 9-year-old dog is walking “adequately” after tearing a ligament. I’m thankful we decided not to pay the absorbent $3,000 to only “possibly” fix it.
I’m thankful I can afford to buy a Popcornopilis cone if I want to.
I’m thankful we were able to get away to the Alisal Ranch to enjoy a few safe and healthy days of being around horses, scenic beauty and amazing cuisine.
I’m thankful for my shiny, new 38 Special and the lessons I am taking to educate myself on gun safety.
I’m thankful for a comfy house that makes my retirement relatively low care. That is, I’m thankful my husband does most the yard work.
I’m thankful my Mom instilled the love of reading and writing in me. Some of my earliest toddler memories are of her reading to us — even if it was the “Charge of the Light Brigade.”
I’m thankful my kidney disease hasn’t traveled to Stage 4.
I’m thankful I can still ride a bike or gentle horse and swing on a playground swing if I feel like it.
I’m thankful I decided to let my hair go gray because it saves me about $600 per year.
I’m thankful I only went up one size since the March lock downs.
I’m thankful for organizations that have touched my life like Re-Ignite Hope and Community’s Child who give real hope for the downtrodden to garner careers and a straight path to success.
I’m thankful for the Salvation Army who helped my destitute, hardworking mom 65 years ago put galoshes and winter coats on her kids in the dead of winter. I’m thankful I can contribute back after all these years.
I’m thankful 2020 is almost over.
Most of all, I’m thankful this Thanksgiving God is still shedding His grace on America.
