Readers of previous columns may have noted my desire to protect the wildlife on our three acres. Granted the noisy peacock population we inherited with the house has dwindled to almost nothing these days. But that's the fault of my son's big black dog whose hobby is chasing the birds off the property.
Our population of opossums seem to have disappeared as well, through no fault of ours. The rise of coyotes may have something to do with it as they are definitely prowling the neighborhood these days.
But there is one kind of creature, or maybe three kinds, who are lately behaving like an invading army. There's the regular gray squirrels with their big fluffy tails, plus their cousins the ground squirrels, small critters who dash across the road, their tails held high. They look something like chipmunks.
The greedy gray squirrels have always had designs on the seeds I put in my bird feeder. They crawl out along the pipe that holds the feeder and move easily past the plastic squirrel baffle that is supposed to keep them out.
Hanging upside down, the intruders munch on sunflower seeds ignoring my angry raps on the window. I have to actually go outside and shake the adjacent bushes to get rid of them.
This year is different.
The squirrels have demolished things they never bothered with previously. Our crop of pomegranates—the fruit produced by four trees—has been decimated.
While they didn't bother with our only fig tree, thank goodness, they stripped the plum tree before the fruit got ripe.
And our rabbit population has become much more greedy.
Could it be the drought that's driving them to extremes? For the first time ever, they have munched on the leaves of our ancient acanthus plants, leaving its bare yellow stems swinging dolefully in the breeze.
The oddest thing I've observed is chunks bitten out of the fleshy leaves of the big maguey plants that line our driveway. Those juice in the leaves is so irritating that the gardener always wears gloves when he cuts them and a friend who tangled with a maguey got a rash all up and down his legs. Can they truly taste delicious to a rabbit?
I am a big fan of Robert Lawson who wrote "Rabbit Hill." He also wrote "The Tough Winter" about a band of rabbits who counted on the people in the Big Houst to provide them with scraps. The people went back to the city for the winter and the animals were hard put to feed themselves. Is that the problem here?
Doing some research, I picked up two small and treasured books from my childhood, Beatrix Potter's "The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin" and the more famous "Tale of Peter Rabbit."
Potter seems less kindhearted than Lawson. Peter Rabbit and Squirrel Nutkin are both thoroughly bad boys. She doesn't kill them, but they both get punished. Peter gets a stomach ache from marauding in Mr. McGregor's garden and naughty Nutkin gets his tail bitten off by the wrathful owl he had been teasing.
So what am I to do about my thieving wildlife?
I rarely see them in action and I refuse to put out poison After all, we were not depending on our produce to keep us alive. And what are a few nibbles between friends?
I plan to follow the lead of the former owner and strive to make our acres a Peaceable Kingdom.
Wish me luck.
