For some, Super Bowl Sunday is one big ‘“Ugh.”
But there are many alternatives to sitting in front of the TV trying for hours to explain the rules of the game to somebody’s whose eyes cross when the red flag is thrown out.
Or is that yellow?
So, some of our most prominent Palos Verdes Peninsula “players” have come up with alternatives to give new meaning to “touch down!”
The Palos Verdes Land Conservancy folks encourage outdoors adventures. Terranea offers seeing the game in unique locations, and Trump International Golf Course is introducing a special menu on Super Bowl Sunday.
Palos Verdes Land Conservancy Executive Director Adrienne Mohan recommends—before (or after) kickoff time—to grab the kids and explore George F Canyon Nature Preserve on Palos Verdes Drive East near the corner of PV Drive North. The stroll includes interpretive signage and plenty of benches to rest with a spectacular view of the Los Angeles basin for those who make the 1.8 mile trek to the top of the trail. The Nature Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit: www.pvplc.org.
Another alternative adventure instead of sitting in front of the TV is visiting White Point Nature Preserve to play “Agents of Discovery,” a California Parks and Recreation mobile game where participants with smartphones download the app to geolocate uncovered historical secrets, locate endangered bird species or meander along scenic trails. The Preserve is located at 1600 W. Paseo del Mar in San Pedro.
Terranea Resort, never disappointing, has a number of Game Day activities to suit any adventure seeker, athlete or epicurean.
Watch the big game and enjoy the specials overlooking the ocean at Nelson’s from noon to as late as 9 p.m. Chiefs fans can enjoy a slow-roasted pork sandwich in house-made barbecue sauce, while 49ers fans can savor Fisherman’s Wharf Alaskan cod fish and chips. Draft beer and specialty cocktails will also be offered during the game.
Also, join afternoon archers for bow and arrow lessons or golfers on The Links on Sunday, at an 8:30 a.m. Shotgun Start for the annual Super Sunday Scramble. Teams of five players will compete in an 18-hole golf scramble as well as on-course contests featuring prizes, music, and lunch.
Or, guests who seek a unique location to watch the game are invited to rev up their fan enthusiasm from their own fancy, pantsy rooms. Available Game Day specials include (mmmmm) buffalo wings, mole braised short rib quesadillas, queso fresco Game Day chili fries and spicy pigs in a blanket.
Trump International Golf Course offers a perfect alternative to Super Bowl Sunday doldrums with visitors enjoying wide sweeping views of Catalina on a verdant promenade area. Long picnic tables and bunnies everywhere add a dash of fascination for child’s play along the coast where the golf course meets the sea.
A new Super Sunday menu offered from 3 p.m. to closing includes a yummy choice of a 10-oz. burger, buffalo wings with celery, carrots and blue cheese dressing, shredded achiote chicken nachos and their own BBQ pulled pork sliders. All items include a draft beer. Call the host at 310-265-5000.
Golfers can practice shooting a bucket of 50 balls for $15 or 100 balls for $25, or they can enjoy the Super Bowl Sunday special and play an afternoon game for about $175.
If you still can’t think of what to do to avoid FFFs (Fanatical Football Fans), there’s always surfing, horseback riding and sunbathing for the severely Californian at heart.
