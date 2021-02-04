Out of pandemic boredom, I decided to try to find some old Manhattan Beach roommates from almost 50 years ago.
Bill and Joe were the kind of roomies, when you think about them, you start laughing.
We called Bill “The Bulldog.” He was unshakable, hilarious, ambitious and always had a snide comment that was one heartbeat away from an insult.
Joe was the quiet, but deadly presence in the house. Slow to anger, a bit shy, funny but serious, and other than hating my dog, Joe was the easiest to get along with.
I’ve always been curious how their lives turned out since we still had a lot of growing up to do when we parted ways.
The last time I saw Joe about 45 years ago, he gave up on opening a fudge shop and was interviewing with a new company called HBO. Turns out he went on to be a photographer for the movies all over the world. He married late and now has teenage twins at 70.
I found Bill by Googling three words. He called me back about 30 minutes after I sent him a note on his company website.
He’s the president of his own produce company, has been married to his wife Jenny for 45 years and has two grown children. Very upstanding.
Bill’s first words to me, even before “hello” was, “Did you have a dog named Thor?”
Turns out The Bulldog has done pretty well for himself, naming off houses he owns around California to explain where he lives, spelling out his business successes, not in a boastful way, but in comfortable-in-his-skin way.
In the early 70s, the A-frame, a block up from the beach, was a party house. Not exactly notorious, but on the map. It’s still there.
Joe reminded me how we divided the $480/month rent and complained about the cost the whole time.
We could stand on the second floor balcony in trunks and bikinis and wave to the traffic below while sipping beer or Annie Green Springs depending on the size of our paychecks.
It’s certainly been a testament to toughness of the human body that any of us survived our 20s. Those were the days of pipe bongs and amyl nitrate poppers.
One time the guys brought movies home from their office “collections” not realizing everyone on the street could see what they were projecting on the A-frame walls. Didn’t matter if I was mortified or not.
Another time we had a food and hose fight on the balcony over the heads of cars with the guy across the street. The neighbor won when he came out of his house, crossed through traffic and tossed a 20-pound frozen fish up on our balcony.
But it wasn’t all bliss.
Before Joe and Bill moved in, the Manhattan Beach meter reader thought he would surprise me with a dog. Sure, you try to turn down a fuzzy-wuzzy German shepherd puppy.
The new roomies grew to hate Thor.
Too be honest, I was too poor, after losing my airline job, to own a pet, and Thor had to live on dry dog food and leftovers I could bring home from restaurants where I was working.
Bill reminded me of the time Joe was cooking a big, juicy steak on his hibachi and a ravenous Thor nabbed it off the grill. Usually mild mannered, Joe’s rage lasered me into the following week.
I had to tie a barking Thor up in the fenceless back yard when I went to work. The neighbors complained so much, I resorted to keeping him in my bedroom all day, then cleaned up his messes when I got home.
The guys hated the Pine Sol and dog doo smell that emanated (what smell?) up from my downstairs room and nagged me unmercifully.
Thor eventually ended up living with a kind man in the desert who offered wide open spaces the magnificent dog deserved.
Joe, Bill and I are planning a reunion as soon as we all get our second COVID-19 shots. We want to introduce our spouses and show each other what amiable and virtuous citizens we turned out to be -- against all odds.
