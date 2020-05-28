Because of the pandemic my faithful house cleaner had not been coming for weeks and weeks and weeks.
I’ve been doing the dishes and laundry regularly, but I've avoided some corners of the house that are rarely seen, such as the guest room closet.
The other day, without turning on the light, I gave it a lick and a promise.
I was turning to leave when I stumbled over something—a small black and red hair dryer lurking in a dark corner. When I plugged it in, it gave an outsize roar like a very small child having a very noisy tantrum.
The last guests I had before the pandemic closed my door to visitors was a cousin’s wife and two of her friends on their way to whale watching in Mexico.
One of the party was notoriously absent minded, plus she had asked to borrow my hair dryer. Aha! With an obvious culprit in mind, I phoned my cousin’s wife. But to my great surprise she insisted that it wasn’t the absent-minded friend.
Since there hadn’t been any visitors after them, I queried my daughter and my son’s girlfriend: asking if they’d forgotten it sometime this winter. If they said yes, that meant the closet hadn’t had a good cleaning for months.
But nobody would cop to owning the orphaned dryer. What a strange and not very important mystery.
But with few things to obsess about these days, I keep going over possible scenarios for why the winsome little machine was crouching in a dark corner of my closet.
Could someone have been staying in the guest room unknown to me?
I’m willing to admit that my eyes and ears are dimming these days, but I doubt if I could overlook another human being in my house. And my life is quite solitary these days.
No guests.
I did have a plumber in one day to unstop the bathtub, but he seemed a hard working and respectable guy wearing a mask. I can’t picture him sneaking in a shower and crouching in a closet to dry his hair.
The guest room closet is next to the attic where we once found a nest with a mother raccoon and four babies. We had them removed and the window where they got in, boarded up. I really can’t conceive of a raccoon having any connection to my black and red mystery find.
I know, I know, there are bigger and more important things to worry about than an orphaned hair dryer.
There are people out of work and political fights and the continuing threat of the coronavirus to our lives. I’m running low on milk and my family doesn’t want me to go to the market.
How important is finding the owner of a hair dryer compared to all these difficulties? But when you’re living in a small bubble, little things seem to assume giant proportions.
I could be learning how to make a good baking powder biscuit, I could be writing my senator. Heck I could even consider writing the Great American Novel.
But you know, and I know that’s not going to happen.
So for now, I’ll just keep going round and round in my mind, trying to think where that hair dryer could have come from. Any of you have any ideas?
