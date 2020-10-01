There were a couple of ways that I knew my age was catching up to me: I needed glasses to read labels and menus; and food didn’t have the same forgiving relationship with my body that it did 10 years ago.
But it was when I started losing ground and patience with every new technology device and upgrade that came out that I really felt the generational divide and realized I was a far cry from any Gen Z-er.
It started out subtly a couple of years ago when I would get mixed up with simple tech vocabulary.
Airpods, earbuds, airbuds … I would literally have to go through this list almost every time and subject myself to my daughter’s numerous eyerolls whenever I brought up the topic of headphones. So, to avoid her impatience and my inability to remember one simple word, I would discreetly ask Siri what the heck Apple’s headphones were called. BTW: They’re called AirPods, and yes, I am fine with devices that came out 10 years ago.
Then, I branched into a stage I hoped I would never ente r— the dreaded my-parents-are-so-lame-with-devices stage.
“Mom! I showed you how to do that so many times. It’s so easy,” my exasperated 14-year-old daughter would reply when I asked an iPhone or iPad question. “Here, just give it to me. I’ll do it. It will be quicker.”
I remember repeating almost the exact words to my mother and wondering why it was so difficult for her to retain a couple of simple swipes on her phone.
“Mom, it’s really intuitive. You’re overthinking it,” I would tell her. “I don’t understand what the problem is.”
“Never mind,” she would say. “I probably don’t need to know how to do that anyway.”
But what really made me realize my age may have caught up to me in the device world was when Apple came out with its newest operating system, iOS 14.
In the past, I always looked forward to the new updates.
I would check out the new features, play around with them and before long the shortcuts and improvements would be incorporated into my daily phone routine with no problem.
I was expecting the same with this update — except that isn’t what happened.
It was taking forever to upload. I got nervous and thought something was wrong. Is my stuff backed up? I wasn’t sure. So, I stopped.
Then, I watched a couple of YouTube videos for direction. The new home screens looked amazingly aesthetic and organized. I would love if the calendar was bigger and prettier and that only my frequently-used apps were staring at me when I opened my phone.
But, wait. What? First, I have to transfer all the other apps into the app library and then upload the Widget Smith app, and then back tap and … OMG!
When did an upload take so much time and energy and create so much stress? I think I’ll wait until my daughter finishes her update, I told myself. Then, when she’s in a patient mood, I’ll ask her to help me with mine.
Well, it’s been almost two weeks, and you can probably guess that I’m still not running iOS14.
Sure, I’m curious to see how it will improve my productivity and up my aesthetic game with the personalized screens. But it’s OK.
I don’t need the aggravation, and not to sound like my mother, but I probably don’t really need it anyway.
