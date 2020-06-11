"Let everything that breathes praise the Lord!"
This Biblical exhortation, from Psalm 150, springs from the understanding that God is the one who gives life and breath to all creatures. It emphasizes that our purpose for being includes praising God.
Breathing is an ordinary and essential act which has become fraught with complications in our world today.
A virus called SARS-CoV-2, known for provoking COVID-19, is circulating in communities around the world. It impacts the lungs and can cause severe respiratory distress. Heroic medical and emergency response personnel work exhaustively to make it possible for patients in their care to keep breathing.
Meanwhile, while the pandemic ebbs and flows, we have once again been confronted with the horrifying image of the breath of life being choked out of a human being while in custody of police officers whose job was to "protect with courage and serve with compassion" (the Minneapolis Police Department slogan). Wellness, of individuals and of the body politic, is evading us.
"Breathe on me, breath of God, fill me with life anew, that I would love as thou does love and do what thou would do."
Those are the words of a prayer written by scholar and professor Edwin Hatch in 1878.
"Breathe on Me, Breath of God" has been set to various tunes and published in several hymnals, including that of the United Methodist Church. It is known and sung to this day as a way of inviting the Spirit of God to infuse and guide the life of the one who is praying.
It recognizes that sometimes we find ourselves in circumstances unlike any we have known before and we need resources beyond ourselves to help us know how to act, what to think or what to say. On occasion, we need a new breath of hope to keep us going.
According to the Gospel of John, after Jesus was crucified, placed in a tomb, and subsequently raised to life, but before many people had received the news, Jesus appeared in the house where his friends and followers were hiding.
These disciples were afraid. His first and repeated words were, "Peace be with you." Jesus then breathed on all those who were gathered, desiring to fill them with God's love, grace, and mercy.
Today, in a painfully ironic twist, love, grace, and mercy are motivating us to try NOT to breathe on one another.
We have no desire to risk being the cause of someone else's illness. We understand how terrible it feels not to be able to breathe, whether because we are sick, or because we have received bad news, or because we are anxious about the future.
Jesus breathed on his disciples as a way of blessing them. We, likewise, want to bless our family, friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens of the world with encouragement and good health, and so we have to guard our breath.
Most of us never imagined finding ourselves in a situation as challenging as the one we have arrived in.
Isolation, grief, and worry on a personal level, and structural inequalities alongside systemic racism on a societal level, are taking a terrible toll. Some days breathing in and breathing out seems like just about all we can manage.
May our awareness of the profound gift of life, made visible in breath, connect us to one another and guide us into the future. I pray it will be a future characterized by peace, wisdom and good will across the earth.
April Herron is the Associate Pastor at Rolling Hills United Methodist Church.
