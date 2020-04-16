During challenging times, it's natural to react in a way that ensures our safety and the safety of those we care most about in our lives.
It is essential to attend to our most immediate needs and address our most pressing challenges.
Challenging times, however, also present us with opportunities to grow, support others, and become valuable in new and different ways.
We can also learn a great deal about ourselves, who we are, and who we can become. And growing is about making choices, small correct choices daily.
We face many challenges and conflicts in today's world. Success in this life is about our choices and our willingness to change. Our happiness, our joy, and our eternal destiny depend on the choices we make in this life and changes that those choices bring.
Ezra Taft Benson, a past president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said: "The Lord works from the inside out. The world works from the outside in. The world would take people out of the slums. Christ takes the slums out of people, and then they take themselves out of the slums. The world would mold men by changing their environment. Christ changes men, who then change their environment. The world would shape human behavior, but Christ can change human nature."
As we follow the example of Jesus Christ, He will work with each of us from the inside out. Our choices determine the changes in our lives, good or bad. And our choices define who we are and who we will become.
There is nothing so unchanging, so inevitable as change itself. The things we see, touch and feel are always changing. Relationships between friends, husband and wife, father and son, brother, and sister are all dynamic, changing relationships. There is a constant that allows us to use change for our good, and that constant is the revealed eternal truths of Jesus Christ.
We need not feel that we must forever be what we presently are. There is a tendency to think of change as the enemy. Many of us are suspect of change and will often fight and resist it before we have even discovered what the actual effects will be. When change is thought through carefully, it can produce the most rewarding and profound experiences in life.
Yes, we can change our behavior. Our very desires can change. How?
There is only one way. Real change—permanent change—can come only through the healing, cleansing, and enabling power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.
He loves you—each of you! He allows you to access His power as you keep His commandments, eagerly, earnestly, and exactly. It is that simple and sure.
It has been said by Bruce Barton, "When we're through changing, we're through."
There is no age when we are too old or too young or just too middle-aged to change. Perhaps old age comes when a person finally gives up the right, challenge and joy of changing. We should remain teachable. How easy it is to become set.
We must be willing to establish goals, whether we are sixty, seventy, fifty, or fifteen. As we do, we will maintain a zest for life.
Elder Marvin J. Ashton said, "Never should there be a time when we are unwilling to improve ourselves through meaningful change."
In the book of Matthew in the New Testament, we read, "Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." With Jesus Christ's help, we can overcome all obstacles and change for the better.
A final thought by Elder Ashton, "A commitment to improving on a daily basis should be a high priority in the lives of those who would move in the right direction. It is a fact of life that the direction in which we are moving is more important than where we are."
Small improvements, not perfection, is the key to becoming the person that our Heavenly Father knows we can be.
Joseph Whitaker is the administrative and spiritual leader (president) of the Palos Verdes Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and his wife, Noelle, are the parents of eight children and reside in Rancho Palos Verdes.
