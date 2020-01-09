I write this article sitting in a car wash, leaning against a stone wall.
I am aware that I am surrounded by people I do not know. How do you sit at a car wash? Insulated and keeping to yourself? Or do you want to people watch or engage someone?
Is this meant to be an opportunity for alone time or can it be a time to say hello to the person next to you?
But the person next to me on this beautiful afternoon is texting on their cell phone.
I decide to keep to myself and check my emails. I eventually stop emailing and allow myself to become present to this moment ... even with a rock station blaring in the background ... breathing in and out, becoming a part of the whole.
We only have one moment at a time and we often take our moments for granted as we go from one thing to the next.
And besides taking “time” for granted, we also take our authentic self for granted, the self that was created in the image and likeness of God. That's the self that has a soul, a spirit, an essence created to love and receive love.
In our very busy lives, care for our souls is hardly something we worry or think about unless we go to a church or a synagogue or a worship center.
Care of the soul? I ask this question as the New Year begins and especially as a new decade begins.
A new decade! I am sure you feel it ... wonderment at the dawning of the year 2020!
A new year often includes new resolutions, but a new decade?
That feels ripe for mid-course adjustments if needed!
Yesterday I was talking to someone who said this year 2020 literally invites the invitation for clear vision. Isn’t that something else!
The year 2020 is such a metaphor for clearer vision for us to consider.
We know that 2020 eyesight in an optometrist office is good news indeed! So how will we foster 2020 eyesight for soul-filled living?
Maybe some adjustment can happen with the eyes of your heart, to learn to look upon the world and see more clearly the presence of God in creation and in people. Maybe the adjustment needs to start within, at your soul level.
I saw the following on Facebook and it was recently texted to me. It is such a concrete way to do some soul-care:
Welcome to flight #2020! We are preparing for take off into the New Year! Please make sure your Attitude and Blessings are secured and locked in an upright position.
All self destructive devices should be turned off at this time. All negativity, hurt and discouragement should be put away. Should we lose our attitude under pressure during the flight, reach up and pull down a Prayer. Prayers will automatically be activated by Faith. Once your Faith is activated you can assist other passengers. There will be NO BAGGAGE allowed on this flight.
The Captain has cleared us for takeoff.
Our destination is kindness, understanding, forgiveness, caring, respect and love. Please take this flight with me ... Happy New Year & May you have a safe and smooth 2020.
May you go gently into this New Year in the ways best for you. May you see with 2020 vision the blessings and opportunities, the world and God’s people before you.
