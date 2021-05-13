Last month, on Easter Sunday morning, my dad died.
He did not die of COVID-19, but as with so many others in the last 15 months, the prevalence of that disease impacted his last days. I was geographically close enough and had received a vaccine in time to visit, but other family members could not. The hospital where his doctor is affiliated was full, so he was admitted to an alternate choice. The medical team was skilled and made a point to be accessible, but, even so, communication and decision making were painfully difficult.
It wasn't the first time my dad was impacted by a life-altering illness. When he was part way through veterinary school, and 20 years old, he went to Texas to help take care of his brother's children while the youngest was in the hospital with polio. Soon, my father also had polio.
Thankfully, both my father and my cousin survived. Their lives and bodies were shaped ever after by what they had been through. The doctors thought my father might never walk again. He proved them wrong. Hard work and determination characterized his days and his personality ever after.
My dad married my mom in 1957. That same year they moved to Southern California.
I came along three years later, and my brother two years after that. Dad coached our swim teams, took us annually to visit our grandparents and the beloved Rocky Mountains of his home state of Colorado, and provided for our education. He practiced veterinary medicine for 60 years and celebrated the 64th anniversary of his marriage.
None of these experiences of isolation in the time of crisis has been uncommon in our, or any other, community.
Countless people have had to call an ambulance, or drop a loved one off at the hospital, and wait for hours to receive status updates. Parents, grandparents, and other treasured relatives have died without their sons and daughters and spouses and siblings being able to be present at the bedside.
Funeral and memorial gatherings have been limited in size and scope, or they have not happened at all.
Many families are waiting for a time yet to come when extended networks of friends and relations can gather in familiar places to engage in comforting rituals and celebrations of life. Our communal grief has been deepened by the heartbreaking circumstances of the days, weeks and months of pandemic we have endured.
Fortunately, there are many ways we all can be kind, encouraging and helpful to one another.
Cards, calls, text messages and emails really do remind people they are not alone. Flowers and food really do communicate care and compassion. Acceptance of other's feelings, patience with fears and frustrations, and permission to go at their own pace really do give our friends and neighbors a boost toward healing and peace.
As new COVID-19 infections decline and we begin to gather again, we can remember to be gentle with one another. We can remember also that, in the words of Psalm 145, God is gracious and merciful and abounding in steadfast love.
The Gospel According to John, chapter 11, tells the story of the death of one of Jesus’ friends, a man named Lazarus.
When Jesus arrives at the home, the two sisters of Lazarus are both stunned and accusatory over their loss. Jesus listens to their distress, observes the tears of the whole community, and becomes “disturbed in spirit and deeply moved.” He also weeps as he walks toward the place of burial. Then Jesus does something shocking. He calls Lazarus out of the tomb and back to life.
Christians read this story in many ways.
Among the possible meanings are that God empathizes with our human experience and that God has the power to revive and restore us even when we think that all is lost. Jesus’ intervention turns out to carry a cost, but he willingly bears it in the interest of revealing God’s eternal involvement with creation. We dare to believe that within God’s purview life remains possible and is enhanced by every act of generosity and care.
The cremation of my father’s body took place one month and three days after he died. The people who work at mortuaries are among those who have borne a heavy burden, along with medical professionals, in witnessing first hand the magnitude of our losses.
I was not present to witness the flames when the cardboard casket went into the furnace, but my dad, my family and my community were present to me through tender gestures and thoughtful actions that have accumulated over the course of a lifetime.
