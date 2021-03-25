Hopefully, we will soon be able to return to the movies. What I wouldn't do to see a good ole fashioned Hollywood blockbuster on the big screen!
With all of the challenges of the past year, we all want a saccharine-sweet happy ending in our own lives as well as on the screen.
But that is not real life. Things are not just going to snap back to normal.
Businesses will need time to rebuild, people will need to heal physically and spiritually, social norms will need to be reconfigured, and the impending mental health crisis resulting from keeping people apart and our children out of school for more than a year will demand great attention.
In short, once herd immunity is achieved, there will be no “happily ever after.”
As a Jew, I take comfort in knowing that while life does not afford us a Hollywood ending, neither does the Torah.
At the end of the Torah’s concluding book, Deuteronomy, Moses passes away before entering the Promised Land, and the Jewish people, standing at eastern shores of Jordan River, must prepare themselves for the upcoming challenge of conquering the Promised Land. Uncertainty, nervous anticipation, and even sadness are all present at the end of this sacred scroll.
Yet, the Torah does not abandon us in a spiritual crisis.
In fact, it provides a framework for how we can all march off into the uncertainty of tomorrow.
In Deuteronomy, we are Moses recalls the triumphs and challenges, the disappointments and the miracles. As he prepares for his own death and the Israelites’ new challenge ahead, he is deeply reflective. This reflection is a blessing.
And as we slowly emerge from this pandemic, I believe we too would be well-served to reflect on the troubling times we endured in order to gird ourselves for the challenges and embrace the possibilities of tomorrow.
Like the soulful and stirring reflection offered in Deuteronomy, inspire us to more meaningfully and fully live life following the pandemic.
While a post-COVID-19 tomorrow will not take shape as a Hollywood ending, we can fill the days ahead with light, meaning and happiness.
