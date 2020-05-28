Q: It’s been so nice since beaches and businesses have reopened. Does this mean we’ve beaten the coronavirus?
A: Nothing has changed with the coronavirus, it is still extremely contagious and can be transmitted person to person through various sized droplets or from surface to person.
We were flattening the curve after people (mostly) complied with the widespread stay-at-home orders, 6’ social distancing, and wearing masks as recommended (especially in places like grocery stores).
Flattening the curve means the rate in the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths was no longer going up at a steady rate. In fact, the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths per day in California has actually gone down since all these restrictions have been in place.
But things have recently changed, and we are loosening the restrictions that kept us safer. It remains to be seen how the numbers of new COVID infections will change now that restrictions are being loosened.
The Center for Disease control created a comprehensive guide for gradually reopening businesses, but it was rejected by our president. So all states have different plans.
In some states, they are reopening too fast and COVID cases continue to be on the rise. California is in stage 2 of a 4 part reopening plan, and fortunately we are reopening more cautiously and responsibly.
The problem is, are people complying with the new, more lenient restrictions? Or do they just think they are free to do whatever they want? This seems like a divisive issue between individuals. The mask wearers versus the “won’t do it” groups.
There has already been an “unmistakable” rise in hospitalizations since the country is gradually reducing restrictions. It is hard to estimate how many more cases of COVID-19 there are in non-hospitalized patients because we still don’t have widespread testing available.
Of course, we don’t have enough COVID-19 tests, availability of reliable antibody testing, or a vaccine. So if you haven’t had COVID-19 yet yourself, you are susceptible to catching it, or you’re asymptomatic but contagious to others. Think about that when you are tempted to be in a big crowd, take off your mask, or socialize too closely.
Unfortunately, it seems as if some people are protesting what they perceive as a loss of rights when it is actually an attempt to save them from the morbidity or mortality from COVID-19. Or from infecting other people, putting an excessive burden on health care providers, or infecting health care providers (therefore less are available to care for the infected patients.)
In many other countries, restrictions are stricter.
In England, you can’t drive a car. In France, vidéo surveillance cameras are being used to enforce wearing masks and social distancing. In Istanbul, people less than 21 or older than 64 can only leave their home briefly once per week, and can’t drive a car. In Tel Aviv, restrictions were just lifted such that people are now allowed to visit first degree relatives, but without hugs.
I feel very grateful to be able to walk my dog in the sunshine and get some fresh every day, and visit some family while social distancing.
The numbers of COVID-19 cases are obviously expected to increase now that restrictions are being loosened, but the numbers can’t be accurately predicted.
The US has just exceeded 100,000 deaths, and healthdata.org estimates there will be a total of approximately 132,000 deaths by August (range 116,000 to 174,000). There are a lot of variables involved.
Iran was one of the earliest hot spots after China and Italy. But as the coronavirus subsided there, health experts advised against reopening the country until widespread testing and contact tracing was in place (USA doesn’t have that either).
The Iranian government reopened the country anyway, including public transportation, shopping, and places of worship, and has had another surge of cases. On May 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned all countries not to reopen too quickly or risk a rapid acceleration of new cases.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of people here who are not wearing masks or socially distancing as was intended when the restrictions were relaxed. So we may have more COVID-19 patients than predicted. If the number of cases, hospitalizations, or deaths increases too much, the restrictions will be tightened again. That is why they have a four part plan to reopen.
Please respect this virus. The coronavirus is very contagious and deadly. Even for those who recover there can be lasting ill effects such as prolonged fatigue, chest tightness, shortness of breath, possibly scarring of lung, cardiac damage, and even neurological or mental health effects. The longterm effects are really unknown since this disease is so new.
If you go out, wear a mask, gloves if appropriate. Don’t touch your face. Wash your hands for 20 seconds (or use hand sanitizer) frequently. Don’t touch your face.
Maintain 6 feet social distancing (even with friends and family if you don’t live together). It is even more important now because you are being exposed to more people who are not respecting the restrictions.
Go outdoors and enjoy the fresh air or the beach but don’t gather in groups.
When you go to a store, a place of worship, or visit people in their homes, distance yourself from them and any other guests.
Wear masks, even if you're just visiting your grandma—especially if your're visiting your grandma. You don’t want to be responsible for going to a crowded social function and then visiting grandma, giving her a COVID-19 infection you didn’t even realize you had yet. Nor infecting the rest of your family, friends, or total strangers.
Let’s be responsible for our behavior and how it affects others. Stay well.
hot
Extraordinary Health for Busy People: Coronavirus is still a threat, even as restrictions loosen
- By Marian J. Wymore, MD
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Developer threatens to destroy Wyland’s iconic mural on Redondo Beach power plant
- As state slashes budgets, Palos Verdes superintendent and colleagues call for flexibility in school reopening guidelines
- Palos Verdes teachers face challenging new world in virtual education during pandemic
- Car parade honors a Korean War vet on Memorial Day
- In-street dining for LA, including San Pedro, could come via mayoral directive
- PV Calendar: Library launches hold/pickup service and restaurants serving to-go: Week of May 28
- Rancho Palos Verdes opens its beaches, parks and trails
- PV educators surprise students with yard signs as coronavirus derails graduation
- More than 1,000 Palos Verdes Blue Butterflies have been released into their native habitat
- This tennis player had the GPA and the tournament results to land a spot at MIT
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.