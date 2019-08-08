Sixty-two years ago I was standing in the bedroom of my girlhood home, fighting tears.
I had slipped on my wedding dress of ivory peau de soie with silk buttons marching down the back from my neck to below my waist. But the dress was gaping open and there was nobody around to do up those buttons I that couldn’t reach.
My mother, in an atypical burst of organization, had rounded up my three bridesmaids along with my maid of honor, and had them all taxied to the church, “so they’d be sure to be on time.”
Desperate, I called down the back stairs, “Is anybody there?”
A timid voice replied, “Just me. Rita. The caterer’s assistant.”
Whew!
Rita’s agile fingers did the job in no time. I whipped down the stairs and into the waiting limousine.
No thanks to my mother, I was going to be on time to my wedding.
Fast forward to 2019.
I'm standing in Bed Bath and Beyond trying to explain to a male clerk how a woman who lives alone, a woman recently widowed, can’t reach her own back to put lotion on it.
As I explain all this, the poor guy gives me an appalled look as if to say, "Hey, lady I wasn’t hired to be a grief counselor.”
Taking pity on his obvious embarrassment, I send him off to find me a lightweight stool. I need that because my husband was six feet one, while I am five feet two and there are lots of kitchen shelves I can no longer reach. There are so many pitfalls in widowhood, difficulties you don’t expect.
My husband had been ill for some time before he died, so I was somewhat prepared.
I had been our driver for more than a year. I had also taken over paying the bills, consulting with the gardener and getting the papers ready for the tax lady.
But until his last week, Charlie had always helped me fold the just-washed sheets for our California king-sized bed. If you’ve ever tried to do that on your own, you’ll find it’s quite difficult. My daughter suggested getting a smaller bed, but that seemed like a repudiation of a long and happy marriage.
For now, I just bundle up the sheets any which way and cram them in the linen closet.
So what am I doing in Bed Bath and Beyond today?
It’s like this. I am a person with super dry skin. Especially in summer. And Charlie was always willing to dip his big strong paw into the jar of cold cream and slather it on my back. Now every time I pick up my back scratcher, I recall how I’ve already been to two drugstores searching for an implement that would do the same thing he used to do.
Though I have family nearby, it seems like a too intimate thing to ask of them.
Ah, here comes my BBB guy, flourishing a small folding stool and a long-handled doohickey called "Roll A Lotion." The clerk shows me how to put lotion into the round part. This was a successful shopping trip.
I drive home thinking there are so many things to remember about a good husband.
Putting cold cream on my back is just one of them.
