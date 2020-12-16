The Peninsula Friends of the Library and Palos Verdes Library District announced the naming of its Story Time Theater at Peninsula Center Library in honor of two generous donors, Dr. Hongpyo & Julie Lee.
According to a press release, the Lees have lived on the peninsula since the early 1970s, and their children loved going to the Peninsula Center Library after school. Dr. Lee reminisced about the evenings when he would collect his children at the library after working at Harbor Kaiser Hospital. He and Julie knew were confident that their teenagers were safe there.
Both Hongpyo and Julie said they are "happy to give back to the library; we know how important it is to everyone in our community." In keeping with those sentiments, a newly installed plaque includes inscription, "For the children of our future."
