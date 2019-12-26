Dec. 27
Puppet Workshop: Presented by Allison DeFrees and her team of puppeteers, Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 2-3:30 p.m. 310-377-9584, ext. 600.
Dec. 28
Native Plant Sale: Sponsored by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, George F Canyon, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. pvplc.org.
Dec. 29
Eclectic Peace: Sunday School Series, St. Luke's Presbyterian Church, 26825 Rolling Hills Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 9:30 a.m. 310-377-2825, stlukespresbyterian.com.
Dec. 31
Andy and Renee/ Hard Rain: Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. $40. 9 p.m. 310-833-4813.
A Night in New Orleans: Terranea Resort Mar'sel, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. 5-11:30 p.m. $65-$225. 310-265-2836.
Happy Noon Year: Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 310-598-9967, ext. 215.
Interfaith World Peace Day Service: The Center for Spiritual Living Sanctuary, 907 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach. 4 a.m. 310-540-5080.
Ongoing
Bipolar Support: The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at Torrance Memorial Medical Center West Tower Second Floor Room A, 3325 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Call 310-497-8801 or visit dbsasouthbay.org for dates and time.
Conditioning Hike: The Sierra Club offers two-hour hike on the hilly streets and trails of Palos Verdes Estates every Thursday. All participating parties meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center parking lot near Hamburger Habit. Enter From Silver Spur Road and Silver Arrow Drive.
Jan Napolitan-40 Years in the Ceramics Studio: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Runs thru Jan. 18. 310-541-2479, pvartcenter.org.
Recruitment: The City is conducting a recruitment to fill five vacancies on the Civic Center Advisory Committee and two vacancies on the Finance Advisory Committee. Interested persons must be a resident of the city of Rancho Palos Verdes and applications must be turned in to the City Clerk's Office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. For application, call 310-544-5217 or visit rpvca.gov/150/Advisory-Board-Recruitment
