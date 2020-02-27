Today
Celebrating History Lecture Series: “Alaska from the Air” by Lew Holzman, Malaga Cove Library, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. 2 p.m. 310-377-9584, ext. 551.
Business Networking Lunch: Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, El Pollo Inka, 550 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 201, Rolling Hills Estates. Noon-1:30 p.m. $20. 310-377-8111, palosverdeschamber.com/events/business-networking-lunch.
Embroiderer's Guild of America: Azure Verde Chapter, St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. 9:30 a.m. azureverdeega.com/calendar.
Feb. 29
DSB- America's Favorite Tribute to Journey: Sponsored by RM Cool Company and ReMax Real Estate Properties, Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 7:30 p.m. $40-$80. 310-540-0403, ext. 221.
Safety Presentation for Women: Featuring Jennifer Lester who will talk about self-defense for women, Berkshire Hathaway, 600 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 11 a.m. RSVP at 310-774-1666, Janelau101@gmail.com.
Leap into wellness: a free health and wellness fair at The Remedy Pharm, 23811 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance features free nutrition and pharmacist consultations, wellness education, taste testings and discounts on products. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 1
A Celtic Christian Journey of the Heart-Crossing the Threshold Home: Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $50. 310-377-4867, ext. 234.
Cat/kitten Adoption Day: Sponsored by the Pet Protectors League, Point Vicente Animal Hospital, 31270 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 310-265-1204, petprotectorsleague@gmail.com.
Denis Bouriakov, Flute: Presented by Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay, Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 6:45 p.m. $62. 310-544-0403, ext. 221, palosverdesperformingarts.com.
Edith Knox Performance Competition Finals: Hosted by Peninsula Symphony Association, Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 631 Vincent St., Redondo Beach. 2 p.m. Free. 310-544-0320, pensym.org.
Music in the Garden: Presented by Peninsula Committee LA Philharmonic, South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Noon-4 p.m. $5/$15. https://pclaphil.org/2020/01/19/music-in-the-garden-sunday-march-1st.
South Bay Bromeliad Associates Meeting: Featuring Cristy Brenner who will show slides of the Bromeliad visit to Peru, Miraleste Library, 29089 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes. 1:30 p.m. bsi.org/webpages/sbba.
March 2
Big Book Workshop: Hosted by Herb K., Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7:30-9 p.m. $5. 310-940-5352, herbk.com/2019-big-book-workshops.
Greater South Bay User Group Meeting: Torrance Municipal Airport, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. 7 p.m. 310-373-3989, gsbug.apcug.org.
March 3
Neighborhood Church Children's Choir Meeting: For children ages 4 – Grade 5, 4:15-5 p.m. at 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. 310-378-9353, ellen.steinmetz@gmail.com.
March 4
Memory, Coffee and Compassion Meeting: Presented by Family Connect Care for anyone caring for loved one with Alzheimer's/Parkinson's or other dementia, Peninsula Center Library Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. 310-383-1877, familyconnectcare.com.
Peninsula Seniors: “How Fast is the Universe Expanding?” by Dr. Jeff Rich, Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 10:30 a.m. Free. 310-377-3003, pvseniors.org.
San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Update: Featuring Sariah Liu from City of Hope, Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, 109 W. Torrance Blvd., Torrance. 6-7:30 p.m. 310-376-3550, www.cancersupportredondobeach.org.
Ongoing
AARP Tax-Aide: 1339 Post Ave., Torrance. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday thru April 15. 310-618-2930, torranceca.gov/our-city/recreation/recreation-services-division.
Bipolar Support: The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at Torrance Memorial Medical Center West Tower Second Floor Room A, 3325 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Call 310-497-8801 or visit dbsasouthbay.org for dates and time.
Conditioning Hike: The Sierra Club offers two-hour hike on the hilly streets and trails of Palos Verdes Estates every Thursday. All participating parties meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center parking lot near Hamburger Habit. Enter From Silver Spur Road and Silver Arrow Drive.
Habitat California-Flora and Fauna: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 6-9 p.m. Exhibit runs thru April 18. 310-541-2479, pvartcenter.org/portfolio-item/habitat-california-flora-fauna.
Applications: Applications are now available for the Palos Verdes Homes Association’s Harry M. Brandel jr. Scholarships, awarded annually to qualified high school seniors (accepted at an accredited college or university), college students or graduate students majoring in architecture, landscape architecture, historic preservation, civil engineering, land use planning or fine arts - areas of study that have contributed immeasurably to the intrinsic quality of the community. Selection criteria include academic achievement, essay, letters of recommendation and community activities. In addition, at least one parent must be a property owner in Palos Verdes Estates or the original Miraleste area of Rancho Palos Verdes. Applications are available at pvha.org, PVHA office, 320 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, or in school college/guidance centers. Completed applications must be postmarked by Wednesday, April 1, 2020. For more information, contact Jim de Rosa at (310) 373-6721 or jim@pvha.org.
