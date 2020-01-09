Today
New Neighbors Club Meeting: Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10 a.m. newneighborspv.wixsite.com/website.
Prayer Sparks for Seniors: Led by Pat Rico, Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9-11 a.m. $15. 310-377-4867, ext. 234.
Jan. 10
Launching the Future: Presented by Lianne and Friends, featuring SpaceX's vice president Customer Operation and Integration Lee W. Rosen, Fred Hesse Community Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 4 p.m. 310-541-8477, lianne_lareine@hotmail.com.
Managing Cancer with Therapeutic Metabolic Nutrition: Led by Jeanne Peters, Nutrition Director of the Nourishing Wellness Medical Center, Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, 109 W. Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. 1-2:30 p.m. 310-376-3550, cancersupportredondobeach.org.
Jan. 11
Best of the Best Photo Show Reception: Presented by Photographic and Digital Artists, Malaga Cove Library Art Galley, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Noon-5 p.m. 310-377-9584, ext. 550.
Drawing as a Way to Contemplate Creation: With professor Sheila Chambers, Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 1-4 p.m. $25. 310-377-4867, ext. 234, mycosb.org.
El Redondo Chapter DAR Meeting: Micheal Choi from Fire Grazers presents “Conservation and Fire Protection with Goats,” St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. 1 p.m. 310-378-4909, C.
Make Believe-The Magic of Your Mind: Presented by Spidey, Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 7:30 p.m. $32.50-$65. 310-544-0403, ext. 221.
Nature Walk: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, Abalone Cove Reserve Tide Pool, 5970 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes. 3 p.m. Free. pvplc.org.
Outdoor Volunteer Day: Sponsored by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, Alta Vicente Reserve, 31290 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m.-noon. pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
Walk, Talk, Meditate: Starbucks at Golden Cove Shopping Center, 31202 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. 10 a.m. angiesabet@hotmail.com.
Winter Concert: Featuring classical guitarist Andre Giraldo, Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 1-2 p.m. 310-377-9584, ext. 218.
Jan. 12
Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay: Featuring pianist Claire Huangci, Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 6:45 p.m. $62. 310-544-0403, ext. 221.
Nature Club: Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, George F Canyon Nature Preserve, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. 10:30 a.m. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities.
Second Sundays at Two: Featuring cellist Eric Byers and pianist Fabio Bidini, Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. 2 p.m. Free. 310-316-5574.
South Coast Cactus and Succulent Society: “Spiny Succulents: Euphorbias, Cacti, and Other Sculptural Succulents and (Mostly) Spiny Xerophytic Plants” presented by Jeff Moore, South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. 1 p.m. southcoastcss.org.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival on Tour: Presented by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. 4 p.m. $20. pvplc.org.
Wild Bird Walk: Hosted by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 8:30 a.m. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities.
Jan. 13
South Coast Fuchsia Society: South Coast Botanic Garden Room A, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. 9:30 a.m. 310-544-1948.
Jan. 14
Disputes in my Religion: Sponsored by Dawn Unity Group, Congregation Ner Tamid, 5721 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7:30 p.m. Free. 310-377-6986.
Jan. 15
Cancer Support-Healing Movement and Sound: Hosted by certified Qi Gong and Crystal Bowl instructor Teresina Mosco, Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, 109 W. Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Noon-1:30 p.m. Free. 310-376-3550, cancersupportredondobeach.org.
Memory, Coffee and Compassion Evening Meeting: Presented by Family Connect Care for anyone caring for loved one with Alzheimer's/Parkinson's or other dementia, 19318 Flavian Ave., Torrance. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. 310-383-1877, familyconnectcare.com.
Memory, Coffee and Compassion Meeting: Presented by Family Connect Care for anyone caring for loved one with Alzheimer's/Parkinson's or other dementia, Peninsula Center Library Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. 310-383-1877, familyconnectcare.com.
Peninsula Seniors: Author Bruno Perron presents “Still Got It: Don't Let Age Change You, Change the Way You Age,” Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 10:30 a.m. Free. 310-377-3003, pvseniors.org.
Video/Audio Editing Seminar: Hosted by PVNet, 550 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 229, Rolling Hills Estates. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Free. 310-541-7992.
Woman's Club: The Palos Verdes Woman's Club holds its monthly meeting at the Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 11:45 a.m. Lunch is $30. 310-378-0433, pvwomansclub.org.
Ongoing
Bipolar Support: The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at Torrance Memorial Medical Center West Tower Second Floor Room A, 3325 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Call 310-497-8801 or visit dbsasouthbay.org for dates and time.
Conditioning Hike: The Sierra Club offers two-hour hike on the hilly streets and trails of Palos Verdes Estates every Thursday. All participating parties meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center parking lot near Hamburger Habit. Enter From Silver Spur Road and Silver Arrow Drive.
Jan Napolitan-40 Years in the Ceramics Studio: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Runs thru Jan. 18. 310-541-2479, pvartcenter.org.
Recruitment: The City is conducting a recruitment to fill five vacancies on the Civic Center Advisory Committee and two vacancies on the Finance Advisory Committee. Interested persons must be a resident of the city of Rancho Palos Verdes and applications must be turned in to the City Clerk's Office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. For application, call 310-544-5217 or visit rpvca.gov/150/Advisory-Board-Recruitment
