Today
Networking Group: Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach offers networking group for people who have been affected by oral, head and neck cancers at 109 W. Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. 2-4 p.m. Free. 310-376-3550, cancersupportredondobeach.org.
New Neighbors: The Palos Verdes Peninsula New Neighbors' Club holds its meeting at the Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10 a.m. Free. newneighborspv.wixsite.com/website.
Photo Showcase: Landscape photographer Tim Truby will showcase new landscaping photographs from his PV Coastal portfolio during First Thursday Art Walk at 430 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. 5-9 p.m. Free.
State of the District: The San Pedro Chamber of Commerce presents State of the District with city councilman Joe Buscaino at the Topaz Building, 222 W. Sixth St., 11th Floor, San Pedro. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $55-$65. 310-832-7272.
Toastmasters: The Toastmasters Club 111 presents “Paranormal Activities” at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1450 W. Seventh St., San Pedro. 6:30-9 p.m. Toastmasters Club 111 aims to help people get over their fear of public speaking and learn to speak like a leader. 310-729-0087.
Used Book Sale: Peninsula Friends of the Library sponsor Used Book Sale at the Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Also May 3 and May 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and May 5, 1-5 p.m. Admission is free. 310-377-9584, ext. 264.
May 3
Audrey Park: Classical Crossroads' First Fridays at First presents recital featuring violinist Audrey Park with pianist Jiayi Shi at First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. 12:15 p.m. Free. 310-316-5574, palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/FirstFridays.htm.
Embroiderer's Guild: The Seaside Beaders, a special interest group of the Embroiderer's Guild of America. Holds its meeting at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. 9:30 a.m. azureverdeega.com/bead_projects.
Hairspray: Palos Verdes Performing Arts presents the Broadway musical Hairspray at the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 7:30 p.m. Also May 4 2 at 7:30 p.m. and May 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets $30 - $80. 310-544-0403, ext. 222, palosverdesperformingarts.com.
May 4
DAR Memorial: The El Redondo Chapter of the NSDAR will hold its Annual Memorial Service at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. 11 a.m. Free.
Family Science: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presents Family Science and Storytime featuring the Rattlesnake at White Point Nature Center, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 11 a.m. Free. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities.
Manuscripters: Southwest Manuscripters welcome NPR journalist and author Paddy Hirsch who will talk about “Marketing: Is It Black Art or Mad Skill” at the Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 2-4 p.m. Free. faithnamdlog@aol.com.
Mayor's Breakfast Ride: Ernie Howlett Park hosts the Mayor's Breakfast Ride at 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. 8:30-11 a.m. $5. ci.rolling-hills-estates.ca.us/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5523/16?backlist=%2f.
Nature Walk: Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy for a Family Nature Walk at George F Canyon Nature Preserve, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. 11 a.m. Free. 310-541-7613 (M-F), 310-547-0862 (S-S), RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities.
Outdoor Volunteer Day: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presents Outdoor Volunteer Day at Alta Vicente Reserve, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m.-noon. pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
Plant Sale: Riviera Garden Club presents its Annual Garden and Plant Sale at 5025 Lee St., Torrance. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 310-600-6067.
Praying with Beads: Mary and Joseph Retreat Center presents “Praying with Beads” with Diane Wood at 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $45. 310-377-4867, ext. 234.
May 5
Bromeliad Associates: The South Bay Bromeliad Associates welcome Cristy Brenner who will talk about her 2017 trip to Bolivia at in the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 1:30 p.m. Free.
Cat/Kitten Adoption: The Pet Protector's League sponsors Cat/Kitten Adoption event at Point Vicente Animal Hospital, 31270 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 310-265-1204, petprotectorsleague@gmail.com.
Guitar Concert: The Neighborhood Church presents Guitar Concert featuring guitarist Richard Smith at 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. 5 p.m. Free. 310-378-9353, ncpve.org/upcoming-events.
May 6
Big Book: Herb K. presents Big Book Workshop at Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7:30-9 p.m. $5. 310-940-5352, herbk.com/2019-big-book-workshops.
User Group: The Greater South Bay User Group holds its meeting at Torrance Municipal Airport, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. 7 p.m. Free. 310-373-3989, gsbug.apcug.org.
May 7
Art as Prayer: Mary and Joseph Retreat Center host opening reception of “Art as Prayer: An Exhibition of Paintings by Angelica Sotiriou Rausch” at 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7-9 p.m. Free. Exhibit runs thru May 15. 310-377-4867, ext. 234, angelicasotiriou.com.
Couples Workshop: Freedom4U presents “The Future is Now” couples workshop for people who are in committed relationships in the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. RSVP at 800-501-9801.
Jazz and Swing: Palos Verdes Library District and the USC Emeriti Center College present “Jazz and Swing: Yet Another Encore” at the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 1 p.m. Free. 310-921-7519, emeriti.usc.edu.
May 8
Breakfast Networking: Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce presents Good Morning, Palos Verdes! Breakfast at Good Stuff Restaurant, 550 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 151, Rolling Hills Estates. 7:15-9 a.m. $18-$25. palosverdeschamber.com/events/good-morning-palos-verdes-breakfast-networking.
California Road Trip: Peninsula Seniors welcome wildlife photographer Dr. Randy Harwood who will talk about “A California Road Trip for Nature Lovers” at Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 10:30 a.m. Free. 310-377-3003, pvseniors.org.
Chamber 101: Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce presents “Chamber 101” at 4040 Palos Verdes Drive North, Suite 205, Rolling Hills Estates. 4-5 p.m. Free. 310-377-8111, palosverdeschamber.com/events/chamber-101.
Life Workshop: Providence Little Company of Mary San Pedro presents “Are You Breathing Properly? Learn How to Breathe for Health and Wellness” by Shelby Donald at the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 1-2 p.m. Free. 310-377-9584, ext. 601.
Woman's Club: The Palos Verdes Woman's Club holds its monthly meeting at the Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 11:45 a.m. Lunch is $26. 310-808-7593, infopvwc@gmail.com.
Ongoing
Bipolar Support: The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at Torrance Memorial Medical Center West Tower Second Floor Room A, 3325 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Call 310-497-8801 or visit dbsasouthbay.org for dates and time.
Conditioning Hike: The Sierra Club offers two-hour hike on the hilly streets and trails of Palos Verdes Estates every Thursday. All participating parties meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center parking lot near Hamburger Habit. Enter From Silver Spur Road and Silver Arrow Drive.
Happy Hats: Happy Hats for Kids in Hospitals is looking for volunteers to help with computer research and telephone calls for several hours a week at 923 Van Ness Ave., Torrance. 310-787-0970, happyhatsforkids.org.
Rehearsals: Auditions for the Neighborhood Church's musical “Treasure Island” takes place every Tuesdays at 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. 5-8 year-olds, 3:30-4:30 p.m. 9-13 year-olds, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The musical takes place June 9 at 11 a.m. 310-372-3412.
Upcoming
Garden Tour: The Ninth Annual South Bay Water-Wise Garden Tour is looking for beautiful and creative drought tolerant gardens to display for its self-drive tour in October. For your garden to be considered, call Peggy at 310-515-0934 or e-mail SouthBayWaterWiseGardenTour@gmail.com by May 15.
