May 10
Egyptologist: Lianne LaReine and the Peninsula Friends of the Library welcomes Egyptologist Kea Johnston who will speak in the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. 310-377-9584, ext. 601.
Hairspray: Palos Verdes Performing Arts presents the Broadway musical Hairspray at the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 7:30 p.m. Also May 11, 2 and 7:30 p.m. and May 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets $30 - $80. 310-544-0403, ext. 222, palosverdesperformingarts.com.
Jodi Siegel: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church welcomes singer/songwriter/guitarist Jodi Siegel who will perform at 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. 7:30 p.m. Free. rhumc.org/category/events.
Learning to Let Go: Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach welcomes cancer survivor Karen Sidney who will talk about forgiveness and learning to let go of feelings of anger, resentment, and emotional pain at 109 W. Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. 310-376-3550, cancersupportredondobeach.org.
May 11
Family Science: Join Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy for Family Science and Storytime featuring the Peregrine Falcon at George F Canyon Nature Preserve, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. 11 a.m. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities.
Live Drawing Session: The Palos Verdes Library District welcomes Janelle Carbajal who will host a Live Drawing Session in the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 2-3 p.m. Free. 310-377-9584, ext. 237.
Native Plant Sale: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presents Native Plant Sale at White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. pvplc.org.
Nature Walk: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presents Guided Nature Walk at Forrestal Reserve, 32201 Forrestal Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m. Park in lot at Ladera Linda Community Center. Meet near gate. Sign up at pvplc.org.
Opening Reception: Art in Our Library presents Opening Reception of “Excerpts” by Janelle Carbajal in the Peninsula Center Library Foyer, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 3-4 p.m. Free. Exhibit runs thru June 28. 310-377-9584, 237, yeahnelle.com.
Outdoor Volunteer Day: Join Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy for Outdoor Volunteer Day at White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 9 a.m.-noon. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
May 12
Cacti and Succulents: The South Bay Cactus and Succulent Society welcomes Ernesto Sandoval who will talk about “Forms and Functions of Cacti and Succulents; Inside and Out” at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. 1 p.m. Free. southcoastcss.org.
High Tea: Miraleste Library presents Mother's Day High Tea with Chado Tea Room on the Main Floor, 29089 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes. 2-4 p.m. $40. Reservations required. 310-377-9584, ext. 450.
Linda Wang: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church's Second Sundays at Two presents violinist Linda Wang and pianist Robert Thies at 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. 2 p.m. Free. 310-316-5574.
Mother's Day Concert: The Palos Verdes Symphonic Band presents Jazz on the Meadow Mother's Day Concert featuring saxophonist Steve Catalano at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. 3-5 p.m. Free with Garden Admission. pvsband.org/calendar/mothers-day-concert.
To Be One: St. Peter's by the Sea Presbyterian Church presents “To Be One” concert with musical offerings from the choirs of St. Francis Episcopal Church and St. Peter's by the Sea Presbyterian Church at 6410 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes. 3:30 p.m. Free. stpeterspres.org.
May 13
Big Book: Herb K. presents Big Book Workshop at Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7:30-9 p.m. $5. 310-940-5352, herbk.com/2019-big-book-workshops.
May 14
Why I Pray: Dawn Unity Group 's Interfaith Discovery Series hosts panel discussion titled “Why I Pray” at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5845 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7:30 p.m. Free. 310-833-7008.
May 15
Life Workshop: Providence Little Company of Mary San Pedro presents “What Did You Say? Learn to be Heard” by Michael Chesebro at the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 1-2 p.m. Free. 310-377-9584, ext. 601.
Molecular Research: Peninsula Seniors welcome Dr. David Meyer, Professor Emeritus at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, who will talk about his research into molecular mechanism of membrane biogenesis and secretion at Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 10:30 a.m. Free. 310-377-3003, pvseniors.org.
Wild Birds Walk: Join Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy for Wild Birds Unlimited Walk at White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 8:30 a.m. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities.
Ongoing
Bipolar Support: The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meats at Torrance Memorial Medical Center West Tower Second Floor Room A, 3325 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Call 310-497-8801 or visit dbsasouthbay.org for dates and time.
Conditioning Hike: The Sierra Club offers two-hour hike on the hilly streets and trails of Palos Verdes Estates every Thursday. All participating parties meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center parking lot near Hamburger Habit. Enter From Silver Spur Road and Silver Arrow Drive.
Happy Hats: Happy Hats for Kids in Hospitals is looking for volunteers to help with computer research and telephone calls for several hours a week at 923 Van Ness Ave., Torrance. 310-787-0970, happyhatsforkids.org.
Rehearsals: Auditions for the Neighborhood Church's musical “Treasure Island” takes place every Tuesdays at 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. 5-8 year-olds, 3:30-4:30 p.m. 9-13 year-olds, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The musical takes place June 9 at 11 a.m. 310-372-3412.
Student Art Exhibit: Palos Verdes Art Center presents 2019 Annual Student Art Exhibit at 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Exhibit runs thru May 25. pvartcenter.org.
Upcoming
Garden Tour: The Ninth Annual South Bay Water-Wise Garden Tour is looking for beautiful and creative drought tolerant gardens to display for its self-drive tour in October. For your garden to be considered, call Peggy at 310-515-0934 or e-mail SouthBayWaterWiseGardenTour@gmail.com by May 15.
Salute to Business: The Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosts Annual Salute to Business Awards at Trump National Golf Club, 1 Trump National Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Thursday, May 16 at 11:30 a.m. $100-$125. palosverdeschamber.com/events/salute-business-awards-luncheon.
