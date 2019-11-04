The Bahá’ís of Rancho Palos Verdes hosted a children’s festival at Hesse Park’s McTaggart Hall on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 3.
The free festival featured carnival games, balloon creations, face painting and a performance by musician Red Grammer.
Grammer, who has performed in 22 countries and every U.S. state, sings songs that convey messages of truthfulness, integrity, kindness and fairness.
His album, “Teaching Peace,” was named “one of the Top 5 children’s recordings of all time” by The All Music Guide, an online music database.
The event marked the 200th anniversary of one of the Bahá’í Faith’s founders, Siyyid ‘Alí-Muhammad, known to the faithful as the Báb. The moniker means “the Gate” in Arabic because he was seen as a gate from one era of man to the next.
