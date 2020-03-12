Six members of Boy Scout Troop 134 were recognized as Eagle Scouts at a Boy Scouts of America Court of Honor ceremony held in February.
The new Eagles are brothers Levi and Noah Hecker of Rancho Palos Verdes; another set of brothers, Bradley and Zachary Kakazu, of Palos Verdes Estates; and Andrew Nixon and Anthony Xue of Rolling Hills Estates.
Along with a merit badges and leadership demonstrated through years of involvement with scouting, the Eagle rank requires planning and execution of a project for enhancing the community.
For their projects, Levi Hecker, 14, and Noah Hecker, 17, focused on improvements in the dog park section of the neighborhood park, Eastview. Levi built a bench, and Noah constructed a bridge and a balance beam for the dogs' use.
Bradley Kakazu, 15, built six outdoor benches for patients at the House of Hope in San Pedro, a nonprofit rehabilitation center for women suffering from drug or alcohol abuse.
Zachary Kakazu, 17, made upgrades at the Valmonte facility of the Palos Verdes Little League. He painted walkways and stairways, adding yellow caution stripes to stair edges. He also built three baseball "shaggers," devices that collect ground balls.
Andrew Nixon, 15, designed and built small self-serve libraries at Eastview and Hesse parks, and obtained funding for the project by The City of Rancho Palos Verdes.
Anthony Xue, 14, built nursery tables for the Palos Verdes Land Conservancy which will help provide food for the endangered California Blue Butterfly.
Scoutmaster James Hecker led the boys' Eagle certification efforts aided by parents and supporters. This year's Court of Honor was the last for the LDS-sponsored group which is transitioning its affiliation from Boy Scouts of America to other youth programs.
