Palos Verdes’ girls volleyball team poses for a team photo following its Division 2 Gold Bracket Championship at the Dave Mohs Tournament Sept 7. It was PV’s fifth time competing in the tournament, and first time emerging as champions. Pictured are Ariel Campbell (back row, from left) Kahea Carvalho, Jessie Majka, Haley Sanacore, Kate Lane, Katelyn Chekian, Mazie Borda and coach Patrick Lynch. Front two rows: Jenna Leone, Megan Trainotti, Rowan Moore, Hannah Nenadic, Finley Shannon, Suzi Jellison and Hania Taduran. (Photo courtesy of PV girls volleyball)