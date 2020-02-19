Despite an amped up defense in the second quarter and great saves at the net, Chadwick lost 11-8 in the CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinal game against El Modena on Feb. 15.
The Dolphins had won in double overtime against Chaffey a few days before when Alessandra DeGiorgio scored eight goals. El Modena turned on the heat and double teamed the athlete.
“It was a frustrating last quarter,” said DeGiogio. “To be down by three with a lot of emotion and an urgency to get the last few goals in.”
Chadwick coach Robert Lynn said he was proud of the team.
“It was hard, we were so focused,” he said.
