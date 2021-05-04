The track and field competitors in the South Bay will get a chance to have the perfect ending to their season.
The CIF Southern Section office announced Monday that it received approval from the county public health departments to hold both the CIF-SS prelims and finals.
The prelims will take place June 5 at four high school locations — Division 1 at Trabuco Hills, Division 2 at Moorpark, Division 3 at Estancia and Division 4 at Carpinteria — and the finals will be June 12 at the same locations.
“It is very important,” Redondo coach Bob Leetch said of the announcement. “It gives everyone a sense of purpose to have that goal of making the CIF Finals.”
CIF State had previously announced that it wouldn’t hold a state meet this year for various reasons related to the pandemic. The Southern Section said Monday it has canceled this year’s Masters Meet, which is the qualifier for the state meet.
“The kids now have goal and that’s important,” Leetch said. “That goes to the whole year. Having a season, whether it was just duals or now with the bigger events, having some culmination is great, especially for the seniors.”
Fans will be allowed to attend the prelims and finals.
Some key dates to remember for track and field in the South Bay:
• South Bay Championships will be May 14-15 at West Torrance High;
• Bay League Championships will be May 25 (prelims) and 28 (finals);
• The prelims for the Pioneer League are May 21 and the finals are on May 27.
CIF-SS golf and tennis championships
The CIF-SS office said Monday that it has secured 17 of the 18 golf courses needed to conduct the boys and girls individual and team championships this spring, and that the events have received approval from various county health departments and are awaiting more.
For tennis, the Seal Beach Tennis Center will host the girls individual tournament round of 16 and quarterfinals (June 9) and semifinals and final (June 10). The boys round of 16 and quarterfinals will take place June 16 and 17.
