The Palos Verdes girls soccer run for its first CIF Southern Section title fell short Saturday afternoon, but not without the Sea Kings fighting until the last minute.
PV fell to South Torrance 0-0 (4-3 in PKs) in a CIF-SS Division 3 semifinal meeting.
Coach Sean Lockhart looked at PV's run not only through the regular season, but through the playoffs, as something nobody expected.
"As we approached the playoffs, we felt the same way we'd felt all season. Underdogs, to some extent, but we also wanted to prove the rest of the South Bay wrong," Lockhart said. "Three wins in CIF and we found ourselves up against South in the semifinals."
Despite the loss, PV's season is not over.
Following this weekend's CIF-SS championships, PV will await to see its first round opponent in the CIF SoCal Regional Tournament.
And Lockhart knows the Sea Kings will not take that second chance for granted.
"If we can take the same mindset we've had since Jan. 7, the start of Bay League, into the state playoffs, we could be onto something special," Lockhart said.
Peninsula basketball
Despite falling 66-52 to Bishop Amat in the CIF-SS Division semifinals Saturday night, the Peninsula girls basketball season was flooded with moments that will not soon be forgotten.
"We had a very successful season, and this team accomplished great milestones," coach Natalie Kelly said.
Peninsula split the Bay League title with Mira Costa, and advanced to the semifinal round for the first time since 1999.
"I am proud of how the girls have grown and jelled as a team," Kelly said. "All season, they were committed and worked hard to getting better each day and coming together as a team."
Peninsula now awaits its draw in the CIF State Division II playoffs, and Kelly is excited to see what the Panthers do with this chance.
"I am excited about the opportunity for the girls to participate in state," Kelly said. "After losing a tough one in the semifinals, it's like having a second chance."
