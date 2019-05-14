While competing Saturday in the 110 hurdles at the CIF Southern Section Track and Field Finals at El Camino College, Peninsula High senior Aidan Lieb kept his 2018 finish in the back of his mind.
Competing in Division 1 as a junior, Lieb finished last.
“I’ve been working with my coach to come up with a game plan, because usually I run all out and hope for the best,” Lieb said. “I attacked the first hurdle aggressively, and opened up my stride on the fourth.”
Now in Division 2, Lieb’s time of 14.57 completed his worst-to-first turnaround at El Camino College, and his sights are now focused on the Masters Meet.
Lieb qualified for the Masters Meet with his 22-feet, 7-inch distance in the long jump, earning him second place.
“My main goal this year was to get past CIF-SS and make it to Masters,” Lieb said. "Making it to the CIF State meet would be a treat, but my goal is placing well at Masters (Saturday)."
Peninsula sophomore Gabrielle Pack qualified for the Masters in the girls pole vault with a height of 11-feet, six inches.
In Division 3, Palos Verdes’ Samantha Steman’s 10:45.52 finish earned her second in the 3,200.
"I was just trying to focus on having a good race and competing throughout, instead of getting woke up over a certain time or place," Steman said.
Steman noted that it was tough to schedule practicing the week leading into the CIF-SS Finals with Advanced Placement (AP) testing being held.
"It was a little awkward trying to fit everything in, so we had to be flexible," Steman said. "The week was really just about making sure that we all felt ready and confident."
The CIF-SS Master's Meet is Saturday, May 18 at El Camino College.
For more information, visit CIFSS.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.