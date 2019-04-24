Erik Anderson hit the first Palos Verdes home run in the three seasons and Ryan Anderson allowed four runs in five innings while striking out four to help PV defeat Peninsula 10-6 Tuesday afternoon.
Dominic Lauro scored three runs for Peninsula, but the Panthers left eight runners on base.
The two rivals conclude the regular season Thursday at Loyola Marymount in the Brett Mendoza Memorial Classic.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
