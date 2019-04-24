Palos Verdes' Sean Holt and Kai Brady defeated Peninsula's Nabeel Khan and Stetson Martz to win the Bay League Doubles crown Tuesday at the Jack Kramer Club.
Holt/Brady defeated Khan/Martz 6-1, 6-1, and PV coach Kip Brady feels it was the best tennis he's seen PV's duo play all year.
"They were just clicking. They were really in synch," Kip Brady said. "Kai and Sean didn't let their foot off the gas. The game could have turned, but they never let the momentum go."
Holt and Brady will be seeded No. 2 in the Ojai Valley/CIF-SS Tournament., which begins Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.