Palos Verdes’ tandem of Savannah Scriven and Samantha Steman finished second and sixth, respectively, in the Division III CIF State Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Fresno.
Scriven, who won a CIF-SS Championships title last week, posted a time of 17 minutes, 22.5 seconds and Steman, who was second last week, had a time of 18:7.4.
The duo helped PV finish in fourth place in the team standings.
Also in Division III, the South Torrance girls finished in seventh place and Torrance in ninth place.
Mira Costa girls finished fifth in Division I, led by Dalia Frias’ third-place individual finish (17:38.4).
Mira Costa’s Billy Atkinson was fifth in the boys Division I race (15 minutes, 38.3 seconds).
West Torrance boys finished in 10th place in Division II, led by Joshua Murray (15:32.3), who placed 17th.
Peninsula’s Ewan MacFarlane had the 13th-best time (15:24.9).
El Segundo posted a pair of top-10 team finishes. The girls were seventh in the Division IV race and the boys were 10th in Division IV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.