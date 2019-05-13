The Palos Verdes girls lacrosse team finished its memorable season Saturday against St. Margaret’s in the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section title game.
The Sea Kings, who on Wednesday captured their first L.A. county title since 2012, ran up against a strong Tartans squad and fell 20-9 at Mira Costa High.
Kelly Hoyt led PV with four goals and Brooklyn Merchant had two. Abbie Merchant, Harper Skieie and McKenzie Olson had a goal apiece.
St. Margaret’s led 9-2 in the first half, but PV managed to trim its deficit before halftime and trailed 11-6 at the end of the first half.
St. Margaret’s opened the second half with a four-goal burst to regain control of the game.
PV defeated Bay League rival Redondo, 13-9 in the L.A. final. The teams had split their two regular-season meetings.
