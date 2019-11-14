It's been a total-team effort for Palos Verdes girls golfers this season, and that was on full-display last Tuesday at the Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills.
Meg Yoshida led the Sea Kings with a 71, and Frances Kim shot a 73 to help top-seeded PV take the CIF Southern Section Central Division Team Championship.
"Every girl on the team has been contributing," PV coach Ray Rivera said. "The good thing is that we're so deep, that any six of them can play."
Tuesday's win came with an eye-opening stat: PV (373) was 24 strokes better than the second-place finisher, Torrance High (397).
But the day didn't start off so hot. Cassidy Virzi was a plus-4 at one point, and Kim was a plus-2 before settling down.
"We got off to a rough start, but we managed to pull through in the end," Yoshida said.
What Rivera has seen over the last week has been an unbreakable chemistry where the girls are feeding off each other.
"The good thing is that we've had some long hours together," said Rivera. "Every CIF tournament, we meet at school at 5:15 a.m., and we don't get back until 6 p.m. We were together for 24 hours in a three-day period. The team is definitely bonding."
At Los Serranos, Cassidy Virzi shot a 74, and Megan Gormley shot a 76. Keira Wang (79) and Kiyomi Komatsu (81) rounded out PV's scoring.
"To me, (our scores) show how each person on the team can play under pressure," Yoshida said. "They each have the potential, skills and the confidence to play their best, and even more."
What PV accomplished last Tuesday was something Rivera had seen only once, and this year's group bettered what the 2012 group did. Tuesday's finish was 20 strokes better than its 2012 title-winning counterpart.
This year's group also accomplished something only one other team has since PV reopened: the girls advanced to Thursday's CIF-SS/SCGA SoCal Girls Golf Championship at the Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena.
Thursday's match features the 10 best teams from Southern California this year.
"It's exciting to be one of the ten teams left," Yoshida said. "It's always a thrill to go up against other players and see how well they can play. It's also a way to see how you can improve mentally and physically, both on and off the golf course."
The girls advanced with a third place finish at the CIF/SCGA So Cal Qualifying Tournament at the Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills, the Sea Kings shot 391, led by Yoshida's 75.
"It's been a magical season so far," Rivera said. "I knew we had a talented group of ladies, and they're proving it to me."
