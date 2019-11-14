Members of the Palos Verdes High girls golf team pose with the CIF Southern Section Central Division Team Championship on Nov. 5, 2019 at the Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills. From left to right: Meg Yoshida, Cassidy Virzi, Megan Gormley, Kiyomi Komatsu, Keira Wang, Frances Kim and coach Ray Rivera. (Photo courtesy of Heston Quan)