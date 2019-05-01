Just a freshman, Palos Verdes' Anna Terrell is already a Bay League champion on the track.
Terrell's 2-minute, 18.13-second finish in the 800-meter at last Friday's Bay League Track and Field Championships earned her a league crown.
"We have some runners who are more comfortable in the cross country setting, and some who thrive on the track," PV coach Brian Shapiro said. "Anna is one of the latter. She has great natural instincts with racing and a great competitive attitude."
What Shapiro saw from Terrell was a young racer with a plan.
"Her race at league was very tactfully sound," Shapiro said. "She put herself in third place and waited patiently for the race to unfold. It was a bit windy, so it was advantageous to let others set the pace and block the wind."
Terrell wasn't the only PV runner who earned a league crown.
Nathan Lantz's 4:29.78 finish in the 800 earned him a league title, while teammate William Teets finished second.
"Ryan and Nate have certainly improved and matured from last season," Shapiro said." Last year, they came into league hoping to win. This year, they had the confidence to know that they can do it, and it showed."
After failing to advance to the CIF Southern Section meet last year, both Lantz and Teets advanced to race another week this year.
"They are in stronger postions this year," Shapiro said. "They understand their events better, and have learned how to race in different environments with various approaches."
Ryan Echeverria won a Bay League title in the 400, positing a 50.36 finish.
PV's second place finishers included: Savannah Scriven (1600, 5:04.12), Wade Nygren (800, 1:58.99), Samantha Steman (3200, 11:05.05) and Matin Razepoor (discus, 120 feet, 5 inches).
Peninsula had its fair share of strong showings at the league meet as well.
Carlos Ocegueda won a Bay League title in the discus (123-05.5), while Liela-Belle Nuryan placed first in the girls high jump (4.06.00), and Aidan Lieb won a league crown in the 300 hurdles (40.44) and the long jump (22.02.25).
Peninsula's second place finishers included: Josh Ling (100, 11.22), Kazuma Takahashi (300 hurdle, 41.66; high jump, 6.00) and Gabrielle Pack (pole vault, 11.08).
Now, the student-athletes turn their attention to the CIF-SS preliminary round, with a trip to the CIF-SS Finals on the line. Peninsula will be at Moorpark High for the division 2 prelims on May 4, while PV will be at Estancia High for division 3 on May 4. All CIF-SS Division finals are held at El Camino College on May 11.
"In the next round, the athletes will really need to be on top of their game," Shapiro said. "Each CIF division consists of about 140 schools, so to be one of the top nine from a pool that large, requires true excellence. Each of the athletes is capable of moving on if they compete at their best."
PV will send 13 runners in 14 events to Estancia High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.