Tuesday night was a historic one for the Peninsula girls basketball program.
Its 66-60 Bay League victory over Redondo marked the first time in coach Natalie Kelly's tenure that Peninsula had swept Redondo.
Peninsula previously beat Redondo 47-43 Jan. 17.
"This was an exciting win, and it means a lot for the future of the team," Kelly said. "We play a lot of underclassmen, and there's a lot we can do with our future."
The victory forged a three-way tie for first place between Peninsula (19-8, 7-2), Redondo (14-12, 7-2) and Mira Costa (19-8, 7-2) heading into Thursday’s regular season finale. Peninsula hosts Palos Verdes, while Redondo plays Mira Costa at Manhattan Beach Middle School.
Freshman Jadyn Lee led the charge, leading the Panthers with 23 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Lee added five rebounds, three steals and a block.
"(Tuesday) doesn't feel real," Lee said. "We have a lot of respect for Redondo. Their seniors are amazing. But this win was insane, and I'm happy to be a part of this team."
Sophomore Eliana Hall's big night got Peninsula off to a strong start. Hall opened the game with a block on defense before hitting a 3-pointer. She finished with 17 points, including nine in the opening quarter, and four blocks.
"(Hall) came out confident, and it was huge for her to stick with it," Kelly said. "She really helped spark us."
After Redondo's Alyssa Munn hit a pair of free throws with 1:58 to play in the opening quarter to help the Sea Hawks pull within one, Peninsula closed the first on a 9-0 run to open up a 20-11 lead.
Peninsula took a 31-22 lead into the half before Redondo rallied back. Munn's 3-pointer with 5:30 to play in the third quarter made it a 31-28 game before the Panthers answered. Munn finished with 20 points, including 10 in the third.
Four quick Panther points preceded Alana Cho's 3-pointer that gave made it a 38-30 game midway through the third.
Despite trailing 46-36 after three quarters, Redondo continued to push down the stretch.
Anna Johnson scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Redondo made it a 58-55 game with 1:10 to play.
Peninsula made its shots down the stretch. Hall's 3-pointer with 40 seconds to play helped open up a six-point lead, and Lee went 2 for 3 from the free throw line in the final minute.
"Even when (Lee) doesn't score, she handles the ball well and rebounds," Kelly said. "She's a talented all-around player, and she's very versatile with the ball.”
Peninsula knows it will need to take care of business against PV Thursday, with its chance at the programs first league title since the 1998-99 season.
If Peninsula beats PV and Redondo beats Mira Costa, Peninsula and Redondo will be co-Bay League Champions. Peninsula will earn the leagues top seed heading into the CIF Southern Section Division 2-A playoffs.
If Peninsula beats PV and Mira Costa beats Redondo, the two teams will share the league title. Having swept Peninsula in the season series, Mira Costa will earn the leagues top spot heading into the CIF-SS 3-AA playoffs.
If Peninsula loses to PV, Peninsula will fall into a second place tie with the loser of the Mira Costa-Redondo game.
Peninsula beat PV 56-29 Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.