If at first you don’t succeed, focus on the next event.
That simple approach worked for Peninsula’s Aiden Lieb on Saturday at the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet at El Camino College.
Lieb came up short in his quest to qualify for the CIF State Meet in the long jump, but he didn’t have much time to feel down about it because the 110-meter hurdles race was quickly approaching.
“I take every event one at a time,” Lieb said. “Even though I did bad (in the long jump), completely wiped it from my mind, came out and you’ve got to run your race.”
Lieb did just that, winning the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.48 seconds to qualify for the state meet at Buchanan High in Clovis on May 24-25.
“I came out aggressive with the first hurdle,” Lieb said. “I opened up my stride again at the fourth. I nailed either the sixth or seventh, but it didn’t matter, I had the momentum.”
Lieb posted a time of 14.57 last week at the CIF-SS Divisional Finals. He believes he will have to lower that time to earn a high finish at the state meet.
“The hurdles have been a little slow (for me), but I came out and ran a PR today, so it was a good race,” he said.
