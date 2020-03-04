The Palos Verdes girls soccer team took full advantage of its time off heading into Tuesday’s match against Mt. Carmel in a CIF State Regional Division III quarterfinal match.
“With about 10 days since our last match, we’ve been able to get healthy over that time,” coach Sean Lockhart said. “We’ve also been able to regroup after missing out on (penalty kicks against) South.”
Using the loss to South Torrance as motivation, fifth-seeded PV (18-8-2) wasted no time in going ahead early.
Anna DeLeon finished off Brianna Bugle’s free kick in the fourth minute, and despite the lead, PV continued to press the issue.
Lockhart noted that the Sea Kings let up off the gas late in the first half, but PV regrouped at halftime.
“We spoke of not being complacent and focusing on the task play hand,” Lockhart said.
Sydney Myrick put PV ahead 2-0 with a goal in the 60th.
“After that goal, we started to take command of the match, not allowing (Mt. Carmel) to be dangerous,” Lockhart said.
PV plays at Chaminade Thursday at 4 p.m. in the regional semifinals
Peninsula girls basketball
In a CIF State Division III first round girls basketball meeting, Peninsula defeated Taft 53-44 with Jadyn Lee scored 24 points.
Peninsula (23-9) will host Eisenhower Thursday at 7 p.m.
“We played our game and hit key shots,” coach Natalie Kelly said. “We out-rebounded them, too.”
Eliana Hall grabbed 13 rebounds and added nine points, and Kellie Au had eight points and seven rebounds. Jami Galdones added seven points.
“The key tonight was our defense and forcing turnovers, which turned into fast break opportunities,” Kelly said.
