Members of the PV Waves include Matthew Fizulich (front row, from left), Teagan Ballard, Max Park, Brody Leipzig, Leo Amir and Charlie Molony. Back: Coach Brett Zane, Nick Moulton, Drew Zane, Charlie Werts, Patrick Klink, Sammy Hodges, Will Zane, Caimin McDuffie, Cole Sipes, Coach Brad Ballard and Manager Ed Sipes (Photo courtesy PV Waves/Margaret Sipes)