The Beacon House of San Pedro announces its upcoming Strides in Recovery half-marathon run and invites the public to participate in spirit as well as virtually.
On May 8, the 13-mile race begins near Lunada Bay and continues through White Point Preserve and Point Fermin Park, concluding at the Beacon House facility at 1003 S. Beacon St.
Strides in Recovery is a South Bay nonprofit that brings running programs to addiction treatment organizations throughout Los Angeles.
Training for a challenging event such as a half-marathon as part of a team helps those suffering with addiction to gain the life skills and mindset necessary for successful recovery, said the group's founder Leslie Gold in an email.
Many of the runners have been training for the May 8 event since February.
Strides in Recovery coaches meet clients weekly and teach them stretches and body mechanics, said volunteer Nany Rey.
"As they improve their fitness and feel the camaraderie of the training group, they continue their path to recovery and build additional skills to support their sobriety," Rey said.
To support the May 8 live event, runners can choose from different options: a 5K run, a beginner half-marathon spread over two weeks and a standard half-marathon. Virtual runners can submit their times to receive medals and swag bags.
To register or make a donation, find Strides in Recovery on Facebook or use the URL stridesinrecovery.org/virtual-run.
Non-runners can serve as race-day volunteers or watch the race from social media sites using the monikers #StridesWithBeaconHouse, @thebeaconhouseasp or @stridesinrecovery.
