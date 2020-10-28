This Halloween, a local student-run nonprofit, the Muskwa Club, is celebrating the flashy holiday with a different twist.
To bring awareness to endangered marine mammals, the South Bay area chapter is outfitting a half dozen cars depicting the Vaquita, unarguably, the cutest water animal in the world. Cars will also be decorated like the grass-eating Dugong, or sea cow and the giant sea turtle.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31 at the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District office and will follow the Palos Verdes loop all around the peninsula. All are welcome to join in and honk.
The motto of the international Muskwa Club is: “As one, we rise to conserve, defend, innovate and include.”
Muskwa member Orion Hingley, 15, and his family have been inspired by the motto since they joined the club at the beginning of the pandemic. Teen members came up with idea of costuming cars for a parade to bring attention to the plight of many of the sea creatures living right off our own coast.
Hingley worked all week to turn his mom’s KIA Soul into a giant sea turtle for the parade using lots of tape and trash bags. But he’s also been working on various other projects with the Muskwa Club.
“We all kind of work together,” Hingley said of the 12 active members. “Not everyone is working on the same project, though. So far, I’ve drawn some images of the endangered fish species called the Vaquita for Anchors of Character project. I’ve also been working with script writer Ashlyn Fisher on a series of animated shorts demonstrating good character traits for kids.”
So far, six floats will highlight messages to help protect the marine creatures. The teens are using re-purposed materials such as face masks, bottle holders, and items like fins are made with a green table cloth with wire supports held on with recyclable plastic zip ties.
Many of the parents, such as Orion’s mom Ashley Hingley are on Muskwa board because they are so impressed with the organization.
“I like the efforts to change laws concerning illegal fishing in Mexico,” Ashley Hingley said. “At the same time, there is equal effort to provide for the fishermen because we realize the fishermen need to have that substance for their families.”
The Muskwa Club, Inc. was founded back east by three middle school students in 2010. According to its website the organization was formed to “to relieve school stress, supplement classroom learning with enriching extracurricular activities, and build an inclusive family of diverse students working together for the common good.”
The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro and the Los Serenos de Point Vicente in Rancho Palos Verdes are two community partner organizations who help support the Save the Vaquita movement.
The Vaquitas only exist in the waters at the northern tip of of the Gulf of California in Mexico. To date, scientists believe there are only about 30 Vaquitas left in the world.
Want to join the parade?
Come dressed as your favorite marine animal and meet at 11 a.m. at the PVPUSD office, 375 Via Almar, Palos Verdes Estates
