That’s a Vincent Van Gogh

Short, impressionistic brush strokes- lots of yellow, red, green, and blue

Colors that jump out at you!

Van Gogh, you never let yourself grow old

Possibly because only one of your 1700 paintings ever sold

But now they’re worth more than gold!

You were unhappy, emotional, and physically ill

Didn’t anyone ever tell you that you were special?

You loved God, nature, people, and many things

And you decided to tell it through your artist’s palette

The warm wheat growing in The Harvest; the blue quiet of your Bedroom at Arles

Lines and greens in Gauguin’s Chair, the

and

of The Starry Night’s air

Portraits and still lives in those three productive years

Painting all day, talking to Gauguin and Monet all night

No wonder your life was filled with exhaustion and tears

So Dr. Gachet tried to ease your fears

We’re sorry no one could make you feel proud, since now your artistic genius rings out loud!

