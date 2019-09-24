That’s a Vincent Van Gogh
Short, impressionistic brush strokes- lots of yellow, red, green, and blue
Colors that jump out at you!
That’s a Vincent Van Gogh
Van Gogh, you never let yourself grow old
Possibly because only one of your 1700 paintings ever sold
But now they’re worth more than gold!
You were unhappy, emotional, and physically ill
Didn’t anyone ever tell you that you were special?
You loved God, nature, people, and many things
And you decided to tell it through your artist’s palette
The warm wheat growing in The Harvest; the blue quiet of your Bedroom at Arles
Lines and greens in Gauguin’s Chair, the
and
of The Starry Night’s air
Portraits and still lives in those three productive years
Painting all day, talking to Gauguin and Monet all night
No wonder your life was filled with exhaustion and tears
So Dr. Gachet tried to ease your fears
We’re sorry no one could make you feel proud, since now your artistic genius rings out loud!
That’s a Vincent Van Gogh
Short, impressionistic brush strokes- lots of yellow, red, green, and blue
Colors that jump out at you!
That’s a Vincent Van Gogh
