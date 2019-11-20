The bird’s eye view of the San Pedro Public Market at dusk depicts the destination’s portside setting with direct waterfront access along the 42-acre site. A dynamic mix of dining, entertainment, educational, shopping, and outdoor activities show the range of attractions planned for the site. The proposed 6,000-person outdoor concert venue in association with Nederlander Concerts and Battleship USS IOWA at its proposed new location are depicted at the south end of the site. Image courtesy of RAPT Studio, lead project architect and James Corner Field Operations, landscape and urban designers